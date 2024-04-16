Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Mackenzie Hughes ended the weekend at -8, good for a 14th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 seeking a better finish.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Hughes has an average score of E, with an average finish of 62nd.
- Hughes last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Hughes' Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|4/14/2022
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|4/15/2021
|52
|67-71-71-73
|-2
|6/18/2020
|70
|66-68-69-78
|-3
|4/18/2019
|63
|70-70-72-77
|+5
Hughes' Recent Performances
- Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.064 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 125th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.212, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.29%.
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 14th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|293.2
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.29%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|14
|28.09
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.04%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.29%
|12.04%
Hughes' Best Finishes
- Hughes has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- With 429 points, Hughes currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.064
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.212
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.612
|2.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.144
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.480
|3.011
Hughes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|65-64-73-65
|-17
|53
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
