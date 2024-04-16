PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Mackenzie Hughes ended the weekend at -8, good for a 14th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last six trips to the RBC Heritage, Hughes has an average score of E, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • Hughes last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Hughes' Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC70-73+1
    4/14/2022MC73-77+8
    4/15/20215267-71-71-73-2
    6/18/20207066-68-69-78-3
    4/18/20196370-70-72-77+5

    Hughes' Recent Performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 300.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.011 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.064 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 125th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.212, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.29%.
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 75th this season, and his 28.09 putts-per-round average ranks 14th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125293.2300.3
    Greens in Regulation %15662.29%60.80%
    Putts Per Round1428.0928.0
    Par Breakers16121.04%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.29%12.04%

    Hughes' Best Finishes

    • Hughes has played nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
    • With 429 points, Hughes currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0640.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green125-0.212-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.6122.397
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1440.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4803.011

    Hughes' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1465-64-73-65-1753
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

