Mackenzie Hughes Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished third in that tournament.