Eric Cole Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
Eric Cole will appear April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In his last tournament he placed 52nd in the Masters Tournament, shooting +11 at Augusta National Golf Club.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Cole's first time playing at the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Cole's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 35th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of +3 over his last five appearances.
- Eric Cole has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.459 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 53rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.238, while he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.25%.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.23 putts-per-round average ranks 26th. He has broken par 25.64% of the time (60th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|294.9
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|138
|63.25%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.23
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.64%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.53%
|18.06%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 602 points, Cole currently sits 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.188, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.197
|-2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.238
|0.752
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.032
|1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.349
|0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.357
|0.459
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.