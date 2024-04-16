PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Eric Cole Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole will appear April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In his last tournament he placed 52nd in the Masters Tournament, shooting +11 at Augusta National Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Cole at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • This is Cole's first time playing at the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Cole has an average finish of 35th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of +3 over his last five appearances.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 299.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 0.635 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging 0.459 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.197 (130th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.9 yards ranks 103rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 53rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.238, while he ranks 138th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.25%.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.23 putts-per-round average ranks 26th. He has broken par 25.64% of the time (60th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103294.9299.8
    Greens in Regulation %13863.25%54.17%
    Putts Per Round2628.2327.7
    Par Breakers6025.64%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.53%18.06%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 602 points, Cole currently sits 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.188, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.197-2.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2380.752
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0321.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3490.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3570.459

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

