Eric Cole Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.194 mark ranked 13th in the field.

Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.266. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.188, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.