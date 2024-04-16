Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Denny McCarthy of the United States reacts to his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 45th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia his last time in competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last five trips to the RBC Heritage, McCarthy has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In 2023, McCarthy finished 25th (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
McCarthy's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|4/14/2022
|56
|67-75-70-71
|-1
|4/15/2021
|13
|73-67-67-67
|-10
|6/18/2020
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|4/18/2019
|33
|70-68-70-73
|-3
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 286.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has an average of 3.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 5.416 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.347 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.4 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 74th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.144, while he ranks 147th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.91%.
- On the greens, McCarthy has delivered a 0.702 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him ninth on TOUR, while he ranks fifth with a putts-per-round average of 27.59. He has broken par 23.57% of the time (112th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|285.4
|286.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|62.91%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.59
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.57%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|10.81%
|11.11%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- McCarthy has played 10 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, McCarthy ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings with 517 points.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 25th in the field at 0.832. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.347
|-0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.144
|0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.328
|1.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.702
|3.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.828
|5.416
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.