Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 25th in the field at 0.832. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960. He finished second in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.