2H AGO
Lucas Glover Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover will appear in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a 20th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
Latest odds for Glover at the RBC Heritage.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last seven trips to the RBC Heritage, Glover has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Glover missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Glover's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|4/14/2022
|48
|68-71-68-73
|-4
|4/15/2021
|33
|67-69-72-69
|-7
|6/18/2020
|21
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|4/18/2019
|MC
|76-70
|+4
Glover's Recent Performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -1.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 3.234 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Glover .
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008, which ranks 99th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.7 yards) ranks 170th, and his 76.3% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.694.
- On the greens, Glover's -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|284.7
|286.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.46%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.11
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.02%
|15.12%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Glover has collected 334 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.965 mark ranked in the field.
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.578 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.416 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.876), which ranked 47th in the field.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.008
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.694
|2.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.501
|1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.630
|-1.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.557
|3.234
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.