PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

    Lucas Glover will appear in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a 20th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Glover at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last seven trips to the RBC Heritage, Glover has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Glover missed the cut (with a score of +6) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Glover's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC69-79+6
    4/14/20224868-71-68-73-4
    4/15/20213367-69-72-69-7
    6/18/20202169-68-66-67-14
    4/18/2019MC76-70+4

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -1.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Glover is averaging 3.234 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008, which ranks 99th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (284.7 yards) ranks 170th, and his 76.3% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks ninth on TOUR with a mark of 0.694.
    • On the greens, Glover's -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170284.7286.3
    Greens in Regulation %4667.46%62.65%
    Putts Per Round11929.1129.2
    Par Breakers14022.22%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.02%15.12%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover, who has participated in 10 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • As of now, Glover has collected 334 points, which ranks him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.965 mark ranked in the field.
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.578 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.416 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.876), which ranked 47th in the field.
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0080.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6942.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.5011.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.630-1.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5573.234

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.