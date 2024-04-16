Lee Hodges Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his putt shoot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Hodges finished 41st (with a score of -6) in his lone appearance at the RBC Heritage in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Hodges' Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
Hodges' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of 1.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.805 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.093 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.187 mark (62nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges has registered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.38% of the time (157th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|292.5
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.65%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.00
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|157
|21.38%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|15.32%
|16.32%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
- As of now, Hodges has collected 267 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.510 mark ranked in the field.
- Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 11th in the field at 3.320. In that event, he finished 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.093
|0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.187
|1.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.441
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.111
|1.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.458
|2.805
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.