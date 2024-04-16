Lee Hodges Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.510 mark ranked in the field.

Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 11th in the field at 3.320. In that event, he finished 12th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.