2H AGO

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Lee Hodges of the United States plays his putt shoot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges looks to improve upon his 41st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Hodges finished 41st (with a score of -6) in his lone appearance at the RBC Heritage in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Hodges' Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20234170-67-68-73-6

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 295.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of 1.791 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 2.805 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.093 this season, which ranks 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.187 mark (62nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges has registered a -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 21.38% of the time (157th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129292.5295.1
    Greens in Regulation %11364.65%59.72%
    Putts Per Round10229.0028.2
    Par Breakers15721.38%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance9115.32%16.32%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut six times.
    • As of now, Hodges has collected 267 points, which ranks him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.510 mark ranked in the field.
    • Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 11th in the field at 3.320. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 26th in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.0930.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.1871.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.441-0.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.1111.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.4582.805

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

