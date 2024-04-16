Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

In his last five tournaments, Kisner finished outside the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Kisner has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of 3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Kevin Kisner has averaged 285.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting.