Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his putt shot on the 4th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a 72nd-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Kisner's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -6, over his last seven appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- Kisner missed the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Kisner's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|W/D
|79
|+8
|4/14/2022
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|4/15/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|6/18/2020
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|4/18/2019
|41
|71-68-72-72
|-1
Kisner's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kisner has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of 3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 285.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kisner has an average of -5.306 in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.3
|285.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.13%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.29
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.25%
|14.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.25%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 14.3%.
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.306
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kisner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.