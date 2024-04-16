Erik Barnes Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 0.150 mark, which ranked him 51st in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.596 mark ranked 21st in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.