Erik Barnes Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Barnes' first time playing at the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Barnes' Recent Performances
- Barnes has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Barnes has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of -18 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Barnes has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -0.557 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Barnes owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.311 (147th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranks 69th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes ranks 88th on TOUR with a mark of 0.046.
- On the greens, Barnes' 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 83rd on TOUR this season, and his 28.53 putts-per-round average ranks 45th. He has broken par 27.19% of the time (30th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|299.7
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|66.08%
|66.30%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.53
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|30
|27.19%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|14.04%
|10.74%
Barnes' Best Finishes
- While Barnes hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
- With 236 points, Barnes currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he posted a 0.150 mark, which ranked him 51st in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.695. He finished 58th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes' best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 1.596 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.660, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.311
|-0.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.046
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.101
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.101
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.062
|-0.557
Barnes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.