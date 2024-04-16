Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Keegan Bradley of the United States putts on the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Keegan Bradley shot -5 and took 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Bradley's average finish has been 46th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- Bradley finished 48th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Bradley's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
Bradley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Bradley has an average finish of 29th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +3.
- Keegan Bradley has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of -2.834 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -2.558 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.300 mark (47th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 165th on TOUR this season, and his 29.62 putts-per-round average ranks 160th. He has broken par 23.56% of the time (113th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|297.3
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|69.73%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.62
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|113
|23.56%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.52%
|20.24%
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Although Bradley hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- Currently, Bradley ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 520 points.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.050 (he finished 43rd in that event).
- Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.670. He finished second in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.601, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.196
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.300
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.116
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.577
|-2.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.035
|-2.558
Bradley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.