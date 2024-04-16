Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.050 (he finished 43rd in that event).

Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.670. He finished second in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.601, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.