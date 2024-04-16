PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Keegan Bradley of the United States putts on the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley shot -5 and took 48th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Bradley's average finish has been 46th, and his average score -4, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • Bradley finished 48th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Bradley's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20234873-67-64-75-5

    Bradley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bradley has an average finish of 29th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been +3.
    • Keegan Bradley has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of -2.834 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging -2.558 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bradley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.196 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 88th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.300 mark (47th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 165th on TOUR this season, and his 29.62 putts-per-round average ranks 160th. He has broken par 23.56% of the time (113th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88297.3296.9
    Greens in Regulation %1869.73%62.70%
    Putts Per Round16029.6229.8
    Par Breakers11323.56%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance10615.52%20.24%

    Bradley's Best Finishes

    • Although Bradley hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Bradley ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 520 points.

    Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.050 (he finished 43rd in that event).
    • Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.078.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.670. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.601, which ranked 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1960.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.300-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green670.1160.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.577-2.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.035-2.558

    Bradley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3570-69-69-73-319
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

