Justin Thomas Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Thomas has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Thomas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of even par across his last five events.

Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thomas has an average of -2.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.