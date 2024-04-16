PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Thomas Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Justin Thomas of the United States hits his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last three appearances at the RBC Heritage, Thomas has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -11.
    • In 2023, Thomas finished 25th (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Thomas' Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20232569-68-72-66-9
    4/14/20223570-71-70-67-6
    6/18/2020872-66-66-63-17

    Thomas' Recent Performances

    • Thomas has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Thomas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of -2.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of -0.656 in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thomas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.058 (89th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.5 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.795. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39303.5302.8
    Greens in Regulation %11664.29%58.33%
    Putts Per Round9728.9529.1
    Par Breakers630.69%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance11715.87%19.05%

    Thomas' Best Finishes

    • Thomas has taken part in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
    • With 580 points, Thomas currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field at 1.639.
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.645.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.588, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.058-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7952.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.271-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.674-2.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.449-0.656

    Thomas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1468-67-70-71-854
    May 18-21PGA Championship6572-73-75-72+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-81+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

