Justin Thomas Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Justin Thomas of the United States hits his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last three appearances at the RBC Heritage, Thomas has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of -11.
- In 2023, Thomas finished 25th (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Thomas' Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|4/14/2022
|35
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|6/18/2020
|8
|72-66-66-63
|-17
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Thomas has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of even par across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 302.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of -2.544 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of -0.656 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thomas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.058 (89th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.5 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.795. Additionally, he ranks 116th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.29%.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|303.5
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|64.29%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|28.95
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|6
|30.69%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|15.87%
|19.05%
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Thomas has taken part in eight tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- With 580 points, Thomas currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field at 1.639.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.645.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.588, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 12th.
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.058
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.795
|2.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.271
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.674
|-2.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.449
|-0.656
Thomas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
