Justin Rose Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
When he hits the links April 18-21, Justin Rose will look to build upon his last performance in the RBC Heritage. In 2023, he shot -9 and placed 25th at Harbour Town Golf Links.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Rose's average finish has been 20th, and his average score -13, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- In 2023, Rose finished 25th (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Rose's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|6/18/2020
|14
|70-67-66-65
|-16
Rose's Recent Performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Justin Rose has averaged 289.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging -0.297 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging -2.603 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rose owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.207 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.0 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose has a -0.715 mark (172nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rose has delivered a 0.274 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 55th on TOUR, while he ranks 36th with a putts-per-round average of 28.40. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (140th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|294.0
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.11%
|56.84%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.40
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.22%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|14
|12.00%
|13.25%
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose has played eight tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- With 189 points, Rose currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118. He finished 56th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.593 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.450) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.207
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.715
|-2.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.051
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.274
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.598
|-2.603
Rose's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.