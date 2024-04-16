Justin Rose Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118. He finished 56th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.593 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.