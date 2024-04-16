Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth shot -25 and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Spieth has played the RBC Heritage four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -13, and his average finish has been 31st.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of -25.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|4/14/2022
|1
|69-68-68-66
|-24
|6/18/2020
|68
|66-70-75-69
|-4
|4/18/2019
|54
|71-66-74-75
|+2
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
- In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 1.302 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spieth is averaging 1.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of -0.027.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 12th. He has broken par 26.28% of the time (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|300.5
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|66.45%
|57.14%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.00
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|40
|26.28%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.68%
|19.84%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- While Spieth has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Spieth has accumulated 568 points, which ranks him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.143 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.388
|1.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.027
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.168
|-0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.673
|1.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.203
|1.331
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.