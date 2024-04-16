Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.143 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.