Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

    Jordan Spieth shot -25 and placed second the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Spieth has played the RBC Heritage four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -13, and his average finish has been 31st.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished second after posting a score of -25.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023268-67-66-66-25
    4/14/2022169-68-68-66-24
    6/18/20206866-70-75-69-4
    4/18/20195471-66-74-75+2

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -3.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 1.302 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spieth is averaging 1.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.388 ranks 30th on TOUR this season, and his 63.9% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of -0.027.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.673 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 28.00 putts-per-round average ranks 12th. He has broken par 26.28% of the time (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance58300.5304.7
    Greens in Regulation %7266.45%57.14%
    Putts Per Round1228.0028.3
    Par Breakers4026.28%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.68%19.84%

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • While Spieth has not won any of the nine tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Spieth has accumulated 568 points, which ranks him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 5.143 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth put up his best effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3881.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.027-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.168-0.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.6731.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.2031.331

    Spieth's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

