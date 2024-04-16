PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Day Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Jason Day concluded the weekend at +5, good for a 30th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Day at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Day has played the RBC Heritage once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of -2.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Day's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/18/2020MC71-69-2

    Day's Recent Performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Day has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Jason Day has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has an average of 1.624 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging 1.924 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.207 (64th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.2 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day sports a -0.289 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 27.96 putts-per-round average ranks 11th. He has broken par 27.57% of the time (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance74299.2300.6
    Greens in Regulation %13063.58%57.72%
    Putts Per Round1127.9627.8
    Par Breakers2327.57%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance811.52%12.04%

    Day's Best Finishes

    • Day hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured three top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times (77.8%).
    • Day, who has 710 points, currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Day put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.874. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449. He finished sixth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.314. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.320). That ranked 21st in the field.
    • Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that event).

    Day's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2070.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.289-1.947
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.4761.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3471.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7411.924

    Day's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson164-69-66-62-23500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

