Jason Day Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Day put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 1.874. In that event, he missed the cut.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449. He finished sixth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.314. He finished ninth in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.320). That ranked 21st in the field.