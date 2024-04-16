Jake Knapp Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Jake Knapp of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 55th-place finish in the Masters Tournament, which was his most recent competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Knapp's first time playing at the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of +2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 305.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Knapp is averaging -0.186 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -0.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.198 (132nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranks 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 18th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.580. Additionally, he ranks 67th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.50%.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 115th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|306.3
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|67
|66.50%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.06
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.00%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.52%
|18.52%
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp has participated in 10 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times (80%).
- Currently, Knapp has 809 points, placing him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.418 (he finished fourth in that event).
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.169 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.198
|-2.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.580
|1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.146
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.206
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.734
|-0.990
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.