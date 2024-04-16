Jake Knapp Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.418 (he finished fourth in that event).

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.169 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 70th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.