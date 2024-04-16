J.T. Poston Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.891 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.