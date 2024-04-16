J.T. Poston Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: J.T. Poston of the United States chips onto the first green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston enters the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 coming off a 30th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last five appearances at the RBC Heritage, Poston has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -13.
- In 2023, Poston missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Poston's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|4/14/2022
|3
|68-72-68-64
|-12
|4/15/2021
|MC
|74-68
|E
|6/18/2020
|8
|67-69-66-65
|-17
|4/18/2019
|6
|71-71-67-66
|-9
Poston's Recent Performances
- Poston has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five events.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 284.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Poston is averaging -1.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 75.1% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 94th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.010, while he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (80th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|163
|287.0
|284.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|69.02%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.85
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|7
|29.63%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.31%
|17.78%
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Poston has compiled 721 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.891 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.014
|-0.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.010
|-0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.195
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.214
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.406
|-1.368
Poston's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
