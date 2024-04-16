PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

J.T. Poston Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: J.T. Poston of the United States chips onto the first green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: J.T. Poston of the United States chips onto the first green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston enters the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 coming off a 30th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Poston at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last five appearances at the RBC Heritage, Poston has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of -13.
    • In 2023, Poston missed the cut (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC70-71-1
    4/14/2022368-72-68-64-12
    4/15/2021MC74-68E
    6/18/2020867-69-66-65-17
    4/18/2019671-71-67-66-9

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even in his last five events.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 284.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Poston is averaging -1.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Poston has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014, which ranks 102nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.0 yards) ranks 163rd, and his 75.1% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 94th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.010, while he ranks 24th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.02%.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 60th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (80th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance163287.0284.4
    Greens in Regulation %2469.02%62.78%
    Putts Per Round8028.8528.7
    Par Breakers729.63%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.31%17.78%

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Poston has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Poston has compiled 721 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.891 (his best mark this season), which ranked 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.014-0.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.010-0.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1950.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.214-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.406-1.368

    Poston's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.