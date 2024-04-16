Harris English Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Harris English looks to improve upon his 63rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last six appearances at the RBC Heritage, English has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -6.
- In English's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 63rd after posting a score of E.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
English's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4/15/2021
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|6/18/2020
|17
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|4/18/2019
|25
|72-69-69-69
|-5
English's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, English has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, English has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- Harris English has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.490 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 71% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.118.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 23.12% of the time (122nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|297.2
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|68.17%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.84
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.12%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.41%
|16.36%
English's Best Finishes
- English has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, English has collected 739 points, which ranks him 20th in the FedExCup standings.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.738 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished seventh in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.189
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.118
|0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.276
|1.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.431
|1.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.779
|3.490
English's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
