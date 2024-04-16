PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harris English Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Harris English looks to improve upon his 63rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for English at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last six appearances at the RBC Heritage, English has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -6.
    • In English's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 63rd after posting a score of E.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    English's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20236370-70-74-70E
    4/15/2021MC70-76+4
    6/18/20201767-70-68-64-15
    4/18/20192572-69-69-69-5

    English's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, English has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, English has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Harris English has averaged 300.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 1.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 3.490 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on English .

    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 71% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.118.
    • On the greens, English has delivered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 23.12% of the time (122nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89297.2300.0
    Greens in Regulation %3668.17%64.20%
    Putts Per Round7828.8428.3
    Par Breakers12223.12%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.41%16.36%

    English's Best Finishes

    • English has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, English has collected 739 points, which ranks him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.738 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished seventh in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1890.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.1180.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2761.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.4311.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7793.490

    English's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

