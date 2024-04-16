Harris English Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 3.106 mark ranked 15th in the field.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.738 mark, which ranked him 29th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635 (he finished seventh in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.551, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.