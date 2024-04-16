Gary Woodland Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
Gary Woodland looks for a better result in the 2024 RBC Heritage after he finished 31st shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage, Woodland has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of -7.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of -7.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Woodland's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|6/18/2020
|62
|69-68-71-70
|-6
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Woodland has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging -4.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland is averaging -1.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 51st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.255. Additionally, he ranks 157th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.27%.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, and his 29.75 putts-per-round average ranks 168th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|308.6
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|62.27%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.75
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.06%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|145
|16.90%
|17.06%
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Woodland has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
- Woodland, who has 62 points, currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438. He finished 39th in that event.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.158, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.040
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.255
|1.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.152
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.838
|-4.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.774
|-1.250
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
