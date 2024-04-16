Gary Woodland Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438. He finished 39th in that event.

Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.158, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.