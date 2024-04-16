PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Gary Woodland Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland looks for a better result in the 2024 RBC Heritage after he finished 31st shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage, Woodland has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of -7.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of -7.
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Woodland's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20233169-68-70-70-7
    6/18/20206269-68-71-70-6

    Woodland's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 47th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Woodland has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -2 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Gary Woodland has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging -4.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland is averaging -1.250 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 (108th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland ranks 51st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.255. Additionally, he ranks 157th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.27%.
    • On the greens, Woodland's -0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, and his 29.75 putts-per-round average ranks 168th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14308.6309.2
    Greens in Regulation %15762.27%61.51%
    Putts Per Round16829.7530.1
    Par Breakers16021.06%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance14516.90%17.06%

    Woodland's Best Finishes

    • Woodland has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut three times (33.3%).
    • Woodland, who has 62 points, currently sits 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.438. He finished 39th in that event.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.792.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.007 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.158, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0400.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2551.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.1520.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.838-4.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.774-1.250

    Woodland's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3967-73-66-71-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1469-69-67-71-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-68-71-75+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open4970-68-73-75+69
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3369-65-68-67-1121
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2570-68-66-71-529
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-71-73-72+56
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

