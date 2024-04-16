PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Collin Morikawa of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Collin Morikawa of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa looks for a better result in the 2024 RBC Heritage after he finished 31st shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last four trips to the RBC Heritage, Morikawa has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • Morikawa last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 31st with a score of -7.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Morikawa's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20233172-68-66-71-7
    4/14/20222670-70-69-68-7
    4/15/2021765-68-67-72-12
    6/18/20206468-69-68-74-5

    Morikawa's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Morikawa has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging -1.940 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of -1.667 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Morikawa .

    Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Morikawa has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 152nd, and his 77.6% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.120.
    • On the greens, Morikawa's -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 28.37 putts-per-round average ranks 31st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152289.1292.3
    Greens in Regulation %10665.02%58.64%
    Putts Per Round3128.3728.2
    Par Breakers10124.28%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance3312.96%15.12%

    Morikawa's Best Finishes

    • Morikawa has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Morikawa has collected 805 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113. He finished 45th in that tournament.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 2.585.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.632). That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2951.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.120-0.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1680.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.531-1.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.052-1.667

    Morikawa's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2671-70-74-69+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2973-67-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D71-73-68-4--
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.