Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
Collin Morikawa looks for a better result in the 2024 RBC Heritage after he finished 31st shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last four trips to the RBC Heritage, Morikawa has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 32nd.
- Morikawa last played at the RBC Heritage in 2023, finishing 31st with a score of -7.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Morikawa's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|31
|72-68-66-71
|-7
|4/14/2022
|26
|70-70-69-68
|-7
|4/15/2021
|7
|65-68-67-72
|-12
|6/18/2020
|64
|68-69-68-74
|-5
Morikawa's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Morikawa has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Morikawa has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 292.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging -1.940 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of -1.667 in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Morikawa has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295, which ranks 48th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.1 yards) ranks 152nd, and his 77.6% driving accuracy average ranks fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa ranks 80th on TOUR with a mark of 0.120.
- On the greens, Morikawa's -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 28.37 putts-per-round average ranks 31st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|289.1
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|65.02%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.37
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.28%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|12.96%
|15.12%
Morikawa's Best Finishes
- Morikawa has not won any of the eight tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Morikawa has collected 805 points, which ranks him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 2.585.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.632). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.459) at The Sentry in January 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.295
|1.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.120
|-0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.168
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.531
|-1.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.052
|-1.667
Morikawa's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|73-67-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|71-73-68
|-4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
