Collin Morikawa Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.113. He finished 45th in that tournament.

Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa produced his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 2.585.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.632). That ranked 18th in the field.