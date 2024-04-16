Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.693 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that tournament, he finished 13th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142 (he finished 44th in that event).

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.194), which ranked 17th in the field.