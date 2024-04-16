Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his tee shoot from the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 25th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 trying for a better finish.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -10, over his last three appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- Bezuidenhout finished 19th (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Bezuidenhout's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|4/15/2021
|33
|70-69-65-73
|-7
|6/18/2020
|28
|67-69-68-67
|-13
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 284.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.798 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 4.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 this season (119th on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.6 yards) ranks 173rd, while his 56.7% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has registered a 0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 17th on TOUR, while he ranks fourth with a putts-per-round average of 27.55. He has broken par 27.42% of the time (26th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|283.6
|284.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|62.90%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.55
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|26
|27.42%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.90%
|10.80%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Bezuidenhout has played 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Bezuidenhout, who has 735 points, currently sits 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.693 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.976. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.142 (he finished 44th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Bezuidenhout delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.194), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked ninth in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.123
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.531
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.061
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.611
|2.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.958
|4.042
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
