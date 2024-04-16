Chris Kirk Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Chris Kirk of the United States chips onto the second green during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk enters play April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 16th-place finish in the Masters Tournament, which was his last tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last six appearances at the RBC Heritage, Kirk has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -6.
- Kirk finished 41st (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Kirk's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|4/14/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|4/15/2021
|7
|70-67-68-67
|-12
|4/18/2019
|MC
|71-74
|+3
Kirk's Recent Performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -3 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 297.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Kirk is averaging -2.722 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 0.711 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.610 (10th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.6 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 38th on TOUR with a mark of 0.366.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 145th this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 39th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|294.6
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.58%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.45
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|5
|30.84%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.60%
|15.74%
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk has played nine tournaments this season, and he has secured one win .
- In those nine events, he made the cut eight times (88.9%).
- With 1028 points, Kirk currently sits ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished first in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
- Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.610
|2.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.366
|-0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.282
|1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.404
|-2.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.854
|0.711
Kirk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.