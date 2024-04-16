Chris Kirk Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.248 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Kirk put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533 (he finished first in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.