Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) when he tees off in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the RBC Heritage.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Phillips' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Phillips has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Phillips has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 1.566 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging 3.800 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season (138th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 103rd, while his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 22nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.556. Additionally, he ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.11%.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 27th with a putts-per-round average of 28.24, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 27.11% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|294.9
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.11%
|60.26%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.24
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|31
|27.11%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.89%
|12.82%
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Phillips has played nine tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Phillips sits 79th in the FedExCup standings with 240 points.
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.891 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.509 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.856, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.239
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.556
|2.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.271
|1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.645
|3.800
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.