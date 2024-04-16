Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.891 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033 (he finished third in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.509 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.856, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.