PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cameron Young Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Cameron Young of the United States putts on the 11th green during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Cameron Young of the United States putts on the 11th green during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.

    Latest odds for Young at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Young's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -8, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • Young finished 51st (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Young's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20235171-68-70-71-4
    4/14/2022363-73-70-66-12

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Young has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 4.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 ranks 17th on TOUR this season, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.622.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 115th on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 26.19% of the time (42nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59300.2301.9
    Greens in Regulation %2169.37%67.50%
    Putts Per Round5228.6328.6
    Par Breakers4226.19%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.02%15.00%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Young ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 840 points.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055 (he finished second in that event).
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757. He finished 54th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.214, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5021.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6223.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.1740.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.142-0.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8084.698

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.