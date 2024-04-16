Cameron Young Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Cameron Young of the United States putts on the 11th green during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Cameron Young looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Young's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -8, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- Young finished 51st (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Young's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|4/14/2022
|3
|63-73-70-66
|-12
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Young has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 4.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.502 ranks 17th on TOUR this season, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 15th on TOUR with a mark of 0.622.
- On the greens, Young's -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 115th on TOUR this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd. He has broken par 26.19% of the time (42nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|300.2
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.37%
|67.50%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|42
|26.19%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.02%
|15.00%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young has not won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Young ranks 15th in the FedExCup standings with 840 points.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055 (he finished second in that event).
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757. He finished 54th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.214, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.502
|1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.622
|3.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.174
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.142
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.808
|4.698
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.