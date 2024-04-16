Cameron Young Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.055 (he finished second in that event).

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.757. He finished 54th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.214, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.