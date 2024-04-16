Cam Davis Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590 (he finished 21st in that event).

Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 30th in that event).