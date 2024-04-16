PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Cam Davis Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Cam Davis of Australia reacts after missing a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis shot -13 and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage.

    Latest odds for Davis at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last three trips to the RBC Heritage, Davis has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In 2023, Davis finished seventh (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Davis' Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023770-67-66-68-13
    4/14/2022369-73-67-63-12
    4/15/20212569-69-70-68-8

    Davis' Recent Performances

    • Davis has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -1.
    • Cam Davis has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -3.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Davis owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.6 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.129.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 26.82% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108294.6289.7
    Greens in Regulation %11964.18%58.02%
    Putts Per Round8928.9029.1
    Par Breakers3826.82%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance8514.94%18.52%

    Davis' Best Finishes

    • Davis has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Davis, who has 416 points, currently ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590 (he finished 21st in that event).
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.264-1.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.129-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.328-0.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.063-1.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.657-3.359

    Davis' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-73-72+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

