Cam Davis Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Cam Davis of Australia reacts after missing a putt on the 13th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Cam Davis shot -13 and placed seventh the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Harbour Town Golf Links April 18-21 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Heritage.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last three trips to the RBC Heritage, Davis has an average score of -11, with an average finish of 12th.
- In 2023, Davis finished seventh (with a score of -13) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Davis' Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|4/14/2022
|3
|69-73-67-63
|-12
|4/15/2021
|25
|69-69-70-68
|-8
Davis' Recent Performances
- Davis has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -1.
- Cam Davis has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -3.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.264 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.6 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.129.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90, and he ranks 38th by breaking par 26.82% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|294.6
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|64.18%
|58.02%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.90
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|38
|26.82%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|14.94%
|18.52%
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis has participated in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut seven times.
- Davis, who has 416 points, currently ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590 (he finished 21st in that event).
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.326. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.295.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.056, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.264
|-1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.129
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.328
|-0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.063
|-1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.657
|-3.359
Davis' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.