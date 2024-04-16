Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

An has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

An is averaging -0.539 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.