2H AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Byeong Hun An of South Korea putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An enters the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 after a 16th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last competition.

    Latest odds for An at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • An's average finish has been seventh, and his average score -9, over his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • An last played at the RBC Heritage in 2021, missing the cut with a score of -1.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    An's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/15/2021MC72-69-1
    6/18/2020MC74-74+6
    4/18/2019MC74-75+7

    An's Recent Performances

    • An has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -0.539 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 0.729 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on An .

    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.483 this season, which ranks 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 77th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.129, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.37%.
    • On the greens, An's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 28.94 putts per round (94th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance15308.5311.9
    Greens in Regulation %2169.37%64.93%
    Putts Per Round9428.9429.3
    Par Breakers2127.78%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance9815.40%16.67%

    An's Best Finishes

    • An has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
    • Currently, An has 1060 points, ranking him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • An put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 11th in the field at 3.192. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An produced his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.413 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4831.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1290.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.156-0.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.032-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.7370.729

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
