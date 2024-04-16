Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Byeong Hun An of South Korea putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An enters the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 after a 16th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- An's average finish has been seventh, and his average score -9, over his last four appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- An last played at the RBC Heritage in 2021, missing the cut with a score of -1.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
An's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/15/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|6/18/2020
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|4/18/2019
|MC
|74-75
|+7
An's Recent Performances
- An has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -0.539 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 0.729 in his past five tournaments.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.483 this season, which ranks 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 77th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.129, while he ranks 21st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.37%.
- On the greens, An's -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 101st this season, while he averages 28.94 putts per round (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|308.5
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.37%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.94
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|21
|27.78%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|15.40%
|16.67%
An's Best Finishes
- An has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- Currently, An has 1060 points, ranking him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that tournament).
- An put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 11th in the field at 3.192. In that event, he finished 16th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An produced his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.413 (his best mark this season), which ranked 23rd in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.483
|1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.129
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.156
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.032
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.737
|0.729
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
