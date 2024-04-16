Brice Garnett Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last five trips to the RBC Heritage, Garnett has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 37th.
- Garnett missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Garnett's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/14/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|4/15/2021
|52
|69-70-75-68
|-2
|6/18/2020
|17
|65-71-65-68
|-15
|4/18/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+3
Garnett's Recent Performances
- Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of -20 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 1.031 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|288.7
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|17
|70.48%
|43.75%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.40
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|95
|21.90%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|13.63%
|7.99%
Garnett's Best Finishes
- Last season Garnett played 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -44 and finished first in that event.
- Garnett's 173 points last season ranked him 169th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.118
|2.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.137
|-1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.136
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.013
|1.031
Garnett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|68-69-72-67
|-8
|21
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|77
|67-71-67-73
|-6
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.