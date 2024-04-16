Brice Garnett Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.

He has carded an average score of -20 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Garnett has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.