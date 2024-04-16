PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brice Garnett Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2024 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) when he tees off in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last five trips to the RBC Heritage, Garnett has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 37th.
    • Garnett missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Heritage in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Garnett's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/14/2022MC73-74+5
    4/15/20215269-70-75-68-2
    6/18/20201765-71-65-68-15
    4/18/2019MC72-73+3

    Garnett's Recent Performances

    • Garnett has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Garnett has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of -20 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 292.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of 1.031 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Garnett .

    Garnett's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance177288.7292.0
    Greens in Regulation %1770.48%43.75%
    Putts Per Round15429.4029.2
    Par Breakers9521.90%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance7213.63%7.99%

    Garnett's Best Finishes

    • Last season Garnett played 27 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 63% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot -44 and finished first in that event.
    • Garnett's 173 points last season ranked him 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.1182.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.137-1.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1040.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.136-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.0131.031

    Garnett's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3368-69-72-67-821
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7767-71-67-73-62
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6868-75-71-75+13
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4769-71-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.