PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Brian Harman finished seventh in the RBC Heritage in 2023, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Harman at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last seven trips to the RBC Heritage, Harman has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 19th.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -13.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Harman's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023765-70-69-67-13
    4/14/20223572-70-68-68-6
    4/15/20211367-70-67-70-10
    6/18/20202870-67-69-65-13
    4/18/2019MC71-75+4

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 284.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Harman is averaging 2.572 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 6.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.008 this season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 160th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.158. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 27.89 putts per round (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160287.2284.0
    Greens in Regulation %8565.87%67.01%
    Putts Per Round827.8928.3
    Par Breakers10424.13%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.70%13.89%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • While Harman has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Currently, Harman ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 846 points.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.249. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.009. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.482.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0080.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1582.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1430.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.6252.572
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9356.177

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.