Brian Harman Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

Harman has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 284.0 yards in his past five starts.

Harman is averaging 2.572 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.