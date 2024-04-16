Brian Harman Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Brian Harman finished seventh in the RBC Heritage in 2023, shooting a -13 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher April 18-21 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last seven trips to the RBC Heritage, Harman has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 19th.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished seventh after posting a score of -13.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Harman's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|4/14/2022
|35
|72-70-68-68
|-6
|4/15/2021
|13
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|6/18/2020
|28
|70-67-69-65
|-13
|4/18/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Harman's Recent Performances
- Harman has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Harman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Harman has averaged 284.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Harman is averaging 2.572 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 6.177 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.008 this season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 160th, while his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 68th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.158. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.87%.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 16th this season, while he averages 27.89 putts per round (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|287.2
|284.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|65.87%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.89
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|104
|24.13%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.70%
|13.89%
Harman's Best Finishes
- While Harman has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- Currently, Harman ranks 13th in the FedExCup standings with 846 points.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.249. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Harman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 9.009. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 22nd in the field with a mark of 1.482.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.008
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.158
|2.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.143
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.625
|2.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.935
|6.177
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.