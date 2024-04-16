PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat enters play in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina seeking better results April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in his last outing, the Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Eckroat is competing at the RBC Heritage for the first time in the past five years.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Eckroat is averaging 4.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.264 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 101st, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 10th on TOUR with a mark of 0.662.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 26.91% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101295.3293.5
    Greens in Regulation %5567.01%66.67%
    Putts Per Round10028.9728.7
    Par Breakers3626.91%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.58%14.81%

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat has participated in 10 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Currently, Eckroat has 627 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that event, he finished first.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.230. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2641.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6624.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.121-1.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.175-0.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8384.350

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.