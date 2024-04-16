Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that event, he finished first.

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.230. In that tournament, he finished 38th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.