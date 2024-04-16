Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat enters play in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina seeking better results April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage after missing the cut in his last outing, the Masters Tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Eckroat is competing at the RBC Heritage for the first time in the past five years.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Eckroat has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Eckroat is averaging 4.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.264 this season (55th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 101st, while his 69.2% driving accuracy average ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 10th on TOUR with a mark of 0.662.
- On the greens, Eckroat has registered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a putts-per-round average of 28.97, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 26.91% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|295.3
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|67.01%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|28.97
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.91%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.58%
|14.81%
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat has participated in 10 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned .
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- Currently, Eckroat has 627 points, ranking him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 3.541. In that event, he finished first.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.835 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking fifth in the field at 4.230. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.652, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- Eckroat recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.264
|1.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.662
|4.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.121
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.175
|-0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.838
|4.350
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
