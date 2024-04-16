Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.279 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 3.616. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.