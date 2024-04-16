Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam will compete April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. In his most recent tournament he finished 14th in the Valero Texas Open, shooting -5 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last five trips to the RBC Heritage, Putnam has an average score of -1, with an average finish of 59th.
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he finished 59th after posting a score of -1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Matt Fitzpatrick posted numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Putnam's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|4/14/2022
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|4/15/2021
|MC
|70-80
|+8
|6/18/2020
|MC
|74-68
|E
|4/18/2019
|MC
|69-74
|+1
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -3 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 278.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.598 Strokes Gained: Total.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 (154th) this season, while his average driving distance of 279.6 yards ranks 180th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 51st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.255, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.53%.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 24.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|279.6
|278.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.53%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|74
|28.81
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.37%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|10.93%
|12.65%
Putnam's Best Finishes
- Although Putnam has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- With 382 points, Putnam currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.279 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam posted his best performance this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 3.616. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 10th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.370
|-2.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.255
|2.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.206
|1.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.336
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.428
|1.598
Putnam's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
