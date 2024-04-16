Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished 75th in that tournament).

Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.589. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti put up his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.527.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).