Alejandro Tosti Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better result April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- This is Tosti's first time competing at the RBC Heritage in the past five years.
- Matt Fitzpatrick finished with 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick averaged 303.6 yards off the tee (15th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 66.67% (23rd), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Tosti's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Tosti has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Tosti has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 313.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -2.488 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Tosti is averaging -3.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tosti has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.762 this season, which ranks seventh on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.6 yards) ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti sports a -0.722 mark (173rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tosti has registered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 133rd on TOUR, while he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.71. He has broken par 25.93% of the time (48th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|311.6
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|63.19%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.71
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.93%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|176
|19.91%
|19.84%
Tosti's Best Finishes
- Tosti has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times.
- Tosti, who has 183 points, currently ranks 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317 (he finished 75th in that tournament).
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 25th in the field at 2.589. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti put up his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 44th in the field with a mark of 0.527.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 43rd in that event).
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Tosti's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.762
|2.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.722
|-1.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.498
|-1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.315
|-2.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.773
|-3.114
Tosti's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|69-67-71-64
|-13
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-66-72-71
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.