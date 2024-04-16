Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
Akshay Bhatia enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a 35th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Bhatia missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
- Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Bhatia's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Bhatia's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished first once.
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.622 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 8.873 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.504 (16th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.4 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.630 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 26.96% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|298.4
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.63%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.96%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.91%
|12.65%
Bhatia's Best Finishes
- Bhatia has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Bhatia has collected 854 points, which ranks him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.504
|1.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.630
|4.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.053
|1.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.335
|1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.522
|8.873
Bhatia's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|4
|68-65-63-70
|-18
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-68-70-77
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
