PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 09: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia enters play in the 2024 RBC Heritage from April 18-21 after a 35th-place finish in Augusta, Georgia at the Masters Tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Bhatia missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Heritage in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th), Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023.
    • Fitzpatrick's average driving distance was 303.6 (15th in field), he hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), with 25.25 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Bhatia's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/2023MC75-71+4

    Bhatia's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished first once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.622 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of 8.873 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.504 (16th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.4 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia sports a 0.630 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 35th by breaking par 26.96% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81298.4303.1
    Greens in Regulation %2968.63%65.12%
    Putts Per Round6228.7128.4
    Par Breakers3526.96%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3212.91%12.65%

    Bhatia's Best Finishes

    • Bhatia has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Bhatia has collected 854 points, which ranks him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5041.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.6304.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0531.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.3351.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.5228.873

    Bhatia's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta468-65-63-70-18--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-69-69-73-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5669-68-70-77+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.