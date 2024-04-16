Akshay Bhatia Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270.

Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia put up his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.822, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 14th in that event).