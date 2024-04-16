Adam Svensson Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881. He finished 49th in that tournament.

Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.707, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.