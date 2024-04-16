PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Svensson Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Adam Svensson of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 51st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Svensson's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
    • In 2023, Svensson finished 41st (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Svensson's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20234171-67-70-70-6
    4/14/20222666-73-67-71-7

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Svensson has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even par.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Svensson has an average of -2.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -3.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.143 this season (123rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 92nd, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.366. Additionally, he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.32%.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 113th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92296.6297.8
    Greens in Regulation %9565.32%57.29%
    Putts Per Round11329.0528.2
    Par Breakers17519.52%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.51%15.97%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
    • Svensson, who has 231 points, currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881. He finished 49th in that tournament.
    • Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.707, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.143-1.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3661.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green107-0.0370.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.590-2.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.404-3.148

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

