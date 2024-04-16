Adam Svensson Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Adam Svensson of Canada hits a tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson hits the links April 18-21 in the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 51st-place finish in the Valero Texas Open, which was his last competition.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Svensson's average finish has been 34th, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the RBC Heritage.
- In 2023, Svensson finished 41st (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage.
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Svensson's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|4/14/2022
|26
|66-73-67-71
|-7
Svensson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Svensson has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Svensson has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even par.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Svensson has an average of -2.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -3.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.143 this season (123rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranks 92nd, while his 59.7% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.366. Additionally, he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.32%.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 113th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|296.6
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.32%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.05
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.52%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.51%
|15.97%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson has participated in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times (58.3%).
- Svensson, who has 231 points, currently sits 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.881. He finished 49th in that tournament.
- Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.707, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 10th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.143
|-1.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.366
|1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.037
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.590
|-2.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.404
|-3.148
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
