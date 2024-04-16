Adam Schenk Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk enters the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 after a 12th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- Over his last five trips to the RBC Heritage, Schenk has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 28th.
- Schenk finished 31st (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
- When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
- Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Schenk's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|4/14/2022
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|4/15/2021
|25
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|6/18/2020
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|4/18/2019
|MC
|71-73
|+2
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schenk has finished in the top five once.
- Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 1.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Schenk is averaging 3.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.413. Additionally, he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.24%.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 65th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|299.6
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|66.24%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.74
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|93
|24.50%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.39%
|12.65%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 496 points, Schenk currently sits 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.667 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.314
|1.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.413
|-0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.310
|1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.375
|1.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.586
|3.899
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.