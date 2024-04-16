PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk enters the 2024 RBC Heritage April 18-21 after a 12th-place finish in the Masters Tournament in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the RBC Heritage.

    The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 18-21, 2024
    • Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
    • Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
    • Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Over his last five trips to the RBC Heritage, Schenk has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 28th.
    • Schenk finished 31st (with a score of -7) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage (in 2023).
    • When Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.457 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in the field), 5.013 SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 SG: Putting (20th).
    • Fitzpatrick also posted numbers of 303.6 in average driving distance (15th in field), 66.67% in terms of greens in regulation (23rd), and 25.25 putts per round (fourth).

    Schenk's Recent History at the RBC Heritage

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/13/20233171-69-69-68-7
    4/14/2022MC72-78+8
    4/15/20212568-69-70-69-8
    6/18/2020MC71-78+7
    4/18/2019MC71-73+2

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schenk has finished in the top five once.
    • Schenk has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -5.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging 1.690 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Schenk is averaging 3.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 ranks 43rd on TOUR this season, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 153rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.413. Additionally, he ranks 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.24%.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranks 65th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71299.6300.9
    Greens in Regulation %7966.24%62.96%
    Putts Per Round6528.7428.4
    Par Breakers9324.50%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance4513.39%12.65%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • With 496 points, Schenk currently sits 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.667 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3141.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.413-0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.3101.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3751.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5863.899

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

