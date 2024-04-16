Adam Schenk Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.667 mark ranked 12th in the field.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.763. He finished fifth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.258, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).