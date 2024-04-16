Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: RBC Heritage

This season, Hadwin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.115.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.397 mark ranked 25th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).