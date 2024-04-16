Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Last time out at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Adam Hadwin posted a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Heritage looking to improve on that finish.
The RBC Heritage Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 18-21, 2024
- Location: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Par: 71 / 7,213 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick
At the RBC Heritage
- In his last six appearances at the RBC Heritage, Hadwin has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -6.
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +3.
- Matt Fitzpatrick won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.457 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (39th in field), 5.013 in SG: Approach the Green (10th), and 2.732 in SG: Putting (20th).
- En route to his victory last year, Fitzpatrick posted an average driving distance of 303.6 (15th in field), hit 66.67% of greens in regulation (23rd), and took 25.25 putts per round (fourth).
Hadwin's Recent History at the RBC Heritage
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/13/2023
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|4/14/2022
|26
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|4/15/2021
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|6/18/2020
|41
|72-65-67-69
|-11
|4/18/2019
|48
|71-69-74-71
|+1
Hadwin's Recent Performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Hadwin has averaged 300.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 0.997 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging 2.516 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 this season, which ranks 98th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 106th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.090, while he ranks 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.56%.
- On the greens, Hadwin's 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 59th on TOUR this season, and his 28.31 putts-per-round average ranks 29th. He has broken par 29.31% of the time (12th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|295.9
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|64.56%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.31
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|12
|29.31%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.52%
|16.36%
Hadwin's Best Finishes
- Hadwin has participated in 10 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut seven times (70%).
- Currently, Hadwin sits 30th in the FedExCup standings with 642 points.
Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hadwin produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 4.115.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.397 mark ranked 25th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.290. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.936, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.000
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.090
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.046
|0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.215
|0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.171
|2.516
Hadwin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.