Zach Johnson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892. He finished 21st in that tournament.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.368 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.