52M AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Johnson has entered the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2019. He finished 35th, posting a score of 4-under.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Johnson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/6/20193571-67-70-68-4

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Zach Johnson has averaged 285.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson is averaging 2.197 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson is averaging 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.6 yards) ranks 172nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 86th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.047. Additionally, he ranks 74th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.97%.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 110th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172283.6285.4
    Greens in Regulation %7465.97%60.71%
    Putts Per Round11028.9228.3
    Par Breakers529.63%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.74%15.48%

    Johnson's best finishes

    • Johnson has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Johnson sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings with 139 points.

    Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.368 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.140-0.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0470.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.117-0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4812.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2720.941

    Johnson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-67-67-68-1642
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4568-70-71-73+210

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

