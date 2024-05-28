Zach Johnson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his 35th-place finish in 2019's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Johnson has entered the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2019. He finished 35th, posting a score of 4-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Johnson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/6/2019
|35
|71-67-70-68
|-4
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Zach Johnson has averaged 285.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 2.197 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 0.941 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.140 this season, which ranks 124th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.6 yards) ranks 172nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 86th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.047. Additionally, he ranks 74th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.97%.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 110th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|283.6
|285.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|65.97%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|110
|28.92
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|5
|29.63%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.74%
|15.48%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Johnson sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings with 139 points.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 3.802 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.368 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.637), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 21st in the field.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.140
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.047
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.117
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.481
|2.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.272
|0.941
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.