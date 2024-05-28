PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
52M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Zac Blair placed 50th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, shooting a 8-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Blair at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Blair's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • In 2018, Blair finished 50th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Blair's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/26/20185067-67-71-75-8

    Blair's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Blair finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 278.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Blair has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -3.604 in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.463 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (275.1 yards) ranks 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 143rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.330, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, while he averages 28.69 putts per round (81st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180275.1278.2
    Greens in Regulation %16561.11%53.24%
    Putts Per Round8128.6928.6
    Par Breakers6226.04%14.81%
    Bogey Avoidance13516.15%16.67%

    Blair's best finishes

    • While Blair hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Blair, who has 128 points, currently ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.057 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.246, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.463-1.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.330-2.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3260.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.201-0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.667-3.604

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

