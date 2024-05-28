Zac Blair betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Blair finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 278.2 yards in his past five starts.

Blair has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.