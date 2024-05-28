Zac Blair betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Zac Blair placed 50th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2018, shooting a 8-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Blair's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- In 2018, Blair finished 50th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Blair's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/26/2018
|50
|67-67-71-75
|-8
Blair's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Blair finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Blair has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He posted a final score of -5 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 278.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Blair has an average of -0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -3.604 in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.463 this season, which ranks 165th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (275.1 yards) ranks 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 143rd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.330, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 129th this season, while he averages 28.69 putts per round (81st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|275.1
|278.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|61.11%
|53.24%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.69
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|62
|26.04%
|14.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|135
|16.15%
|16.67%
Blair's best finishes
- While Blair hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Blair, who has 128 points, currently ranks 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 1.070 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Blair produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.057 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.246, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.463
|-1.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.330
|-2.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.326
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.201
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.667
|-3.604
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|65-65-68-62
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.