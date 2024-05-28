PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Kevin Dougherty betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Kevin Dougherty enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, seeking better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Dougherty at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Dougherty is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Dougherty's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dougherty has an average finish of 38th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Dougherty has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Dougherty has averaged 313.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Dougherty has an average of -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dougherty is averaging 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dougherty .

    Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dougherty's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.942 ranks second on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 114th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.122. Additionally, he ranks 39th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.41%.
    • On the greens, Dougherty's -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 107th this season, and his 29.53 putts-per-round average ranks 160th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance5313.4313.7
    Greens in Regulation %3967.41%66.67%
    Putts Per Round16029.5329.4
    Par Breakers8725.00%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance10515.19%13.89%

    Dougherty's best finishes

    • Dougherty has played 12 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 41.7%.
    • Dougherty, who has 63 points, currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dougherty produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking third in the field at 5.454. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Dougherty put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 1.437. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.656.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078). That ranked 22nd in the field.
    • Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.9422.996
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.122-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.668-1.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.030-0.772
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.1230.168

    Dougherty's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-71-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5072-68-76-70-27
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3872-64-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-70-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-69-69-72-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-68-69-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

