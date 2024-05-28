Kevin Dougherty betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Dougherty produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking third in the field at 5.454. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

Dougherty put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 37th in the field at 1.437. In that tournament, he finished 38th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.656.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.078). That ranked 22nd in the field.