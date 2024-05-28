William Furr betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
William Furr takes the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Furr's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging -0.459 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Furr is averaging -0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.163 this season (129th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 20th, while his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr has a -0.380 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 125th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Furr has registered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR, while he ranks 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.63. He has broken par 23.38% of the time (125th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|308.4
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.12%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.63
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.38%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.97%
|14.68%
Furr's best finishes
- Furr has played 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 27.3%.
- With 34 points, Furr currently sits 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.359. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.945 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Furr recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.163
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.380
|0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|23
|0.319
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.046
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.270
|-0.089
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.