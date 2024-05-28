William Furr betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.359. He missed the cut in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 5.945 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.447, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 38th in that tournament).