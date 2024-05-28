Wesley Bryan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Wesley Bryan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over the last three times Bryan has entered the RBC Canadian Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Bryan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Bryan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|6/9/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|7/26/2018
|MC
|72
|E
Bryan's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -21 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Wesley Bryan has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -2.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan is averaging -3.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.6
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|64.93%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.63
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|30
|24.31%
|24.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|14.35%
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan participated in 18 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
- Last season Bryan's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished second at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- With 104 points last season, Bryan ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|180
|-0.446
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.423
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.278
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-0.483
|-2.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|181
|-1.074
|-3.290
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|65-73-69-67
|-14
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
