Wesley Bryan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -21 relative to par in his only made cut.

Wesley Bryan has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bryan is averaging -2.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.