52M AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Wesley Bryan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

    Wesley Bryan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .

    Latest odds for Bryan at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over the last three times Bryan has entered the RBC Canadian Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Bryan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Bryan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC73-74+3
    6/9/2022MC70-75+5
    7/26/2018MC72E

    Bryan's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bryan has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bryan has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -21 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Wesley Bryan has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging -2.049 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan is averaging -3.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bryan .

    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.6300.8
    Greens in Regulation %15964.93%64.81%
    Putts Per Round5228.6328.6
    Par Breakers3024.31%24.54%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%14.35%

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan participated in 18 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times (38.9%).
    • Last season Bryan's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished second at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • With 104 points last season, Bryan ranked 196th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.446-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.423-0.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.2780.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-0.483-2.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181-1.074-3.290

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-74+3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2465-73-69-67-1422
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

