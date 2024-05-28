PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Vincent Norrman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Vincent Norrman enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 70th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Norrman at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Norrman missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Norrman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC71-75+2

    Norrman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 66th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Norrman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five appearances.
    • Vincent Norrman has averaged 314.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.808 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -3.946 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Norrman .

    Norrman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norrman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.316 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 10th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman sports a -0.364 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norrman's -1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 179th on TOUR this season, and his 31.03 putts-per-round average ranks 180th. He has broken par 20.06% of the time (175th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10310.8314.0
    Greens in Regulation %1569.29%63.54%
    Putts Per Round18031.0330.1
    Par Breakers17520.06%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance16018.06%18.06%

    Norrman's best finishes

    • Norrman has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 53.8%.
    • Currently, Norrman has 39 points, placing him 187th in the FedExCup standings.

    Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at 4.890.
    • Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 50th in the field (he finished 56th in that event).
    • Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.

    Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3160.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.364-0.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.383-1.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-1.052-2.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.483-3.946

    Norrman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2471-69-69-65-1434
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship166-67-67-66-33300
    July 27-303M Open5066-70-73-68-78
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-69-72-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3872-71-68-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5973-70-74-69-69
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-72+7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5668-71-71-77-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-70+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-73-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4771-69-67-71-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open8368-71-78-71+82
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-73-70-72-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-74+2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7072-70-70-77+93

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

