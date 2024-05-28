51M AGO
Vincent Norrman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Vincent Norrman enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 70th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Latest odds for Norrman at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Norrman missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Norrman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
Norrman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 66th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Norrman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five appearances.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 314.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.808 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norrman has an average of -3.946 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Norrman .
Norrman's advanced stats and rankings
- Norrman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.316 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.8 yards) ranks 10th, while his 57% driving accuracy average ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman sports a -0.364 average that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norrman's -1.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 179th on TOUR this season, and his 31.03 putts-per-round average ranks 180th. He has broken par 20.06% of the time (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|310.8
|314.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|69.29%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|31.03
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.06%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|18.06%
|18.06%
Norrman's best finishes
- Norrman has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 53.8%.
- Currently, Norrman has 39 points, placing him 187th in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norrman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at 4.890.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 1.485.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 50th in the field (he finished 56th in that event).
- Norrman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 45th in the field.
Norrman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.316
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.364
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.383
|-1.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-1.052
|-2.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.483
|-3.946
Norrman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|72-70-70-77
|+9
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.