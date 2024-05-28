Vincent Norrman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 66th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Norrman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five appearances.

Vincent Norrman has averaged 314.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -2.808 Strokes Gained: Putting.