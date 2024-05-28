PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Victor Perez betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Victor Perez betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Victor Perez hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 50th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Perez at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Perez is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Perez's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Perez has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Victor Perez has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging -0.084 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez is averaging -1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Perez .

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.087 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 85th, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.365. Additionally, he ranks 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.72%.
    • On the greens, Perez's -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 29.63 putts per round (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85299.1300.1
    Greens in Regulation %1369.72%64.51%
    Putts Per Round16829.6329.4
    Par Breakers17719.44%16.05%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.64%12.65%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Perez has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • With 216 points, Perez currently ranks 114th in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.518. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.772. He finished 50th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.744 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.302, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.087-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3650.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.057-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.285-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.111-1.044

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-68-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4174-71-71-70+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+27

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

