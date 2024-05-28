51M AGO
Victor Perez betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Victor Perez hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 50th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.
Latest odds for Perez at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Perez is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Perez's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Perez has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Perez has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Victor Perez has averaged 300.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging -0.084 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Perez is averaging -1.044 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.087 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 85th, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.365. Additionally, he ranks 13th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.72%.
- On the greens, Perez's -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 29.63 putts per round (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|299.1
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|69.72%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.63
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.44%
|16.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.64%
|12.65%
Perez's best finishes
- Perez has played 13 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
- With 216 points, Perez currently ranks 114th in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.518. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.772. He finished 50th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.744 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.302, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.087
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.365
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.057
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.285
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.111
|-1.044
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-68-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|74-71-71-70
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+2
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
