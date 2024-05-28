Victor Perez betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Perez's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.518. He finished 46th in that tournament.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.772. He finished 50th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.744 mark ranked 12th in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.302, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.