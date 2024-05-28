Tyson Alexander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Alexander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Alexander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

Tyson Alexander has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Alexander has an average of 3.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.