52M AGO

Tyson Alexander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Tyson Alexander looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .

    Latest odds for Alexander at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Alexander has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.950 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27.00 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Alexander's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC71-79+6

    Alexander's recent performances

    • Alexander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Alexander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Tyson Alexander has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander has an average of 3.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Alexander is averaging -0.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Alexander .

    Alexander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Alexander has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.334 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.189.
    • On the greens, Alexander has delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 23.85% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.5301.2
    Greens in Regulation %14662.60%58.33%
    Putts Per Round6228.5427.7
    Par Breakers11823.85%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance12915.99%15.97%

    Alexander's best finishes

    • Alexander is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Alexander, who has 121 points, currently ranks 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Alexander produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.596 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.119 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.547), which ranked third in the field.
    • Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.334-0.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.189-2.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.065-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4663.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.007-0.422

    Alexander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-79+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-79+10--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-76+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-67-68-72-1112
    July 27-303M Open2069-67-68-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3073-67-75-66-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7673-71-74-73+11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-67-68-64-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-71+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiW/D70-66-72-2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC78-72-74+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-77-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5372-68-71-69-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-70-69-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6470-67-76-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1468-76-71-68-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5569-70-69-75-54
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5268-67-70-69-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

