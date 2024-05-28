Tyson Alexander betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 27: Tyson Alexander of the United States hits a tee shot during the second round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 27, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Tyson Alexander looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Alexander has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.950 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27.00 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Alexander's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-79
|+6
Alexander's recent performances
- Alexander has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Alexander has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Tyson Alexander has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander has an average of 3.100 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Alexander is averaging -0.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Alexander's advanced stats and rankings
- Alexander has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.334 this season (152nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 73rd, while his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Alexander ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.189.
- On the greens, Alexander has delivered a 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 23.85% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.5
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|62.60%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.54
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.85%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|129
|15.99%
|15.97%
Alexander's best finishes
- Alexander is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Alexander, who has 121 points, currently ranks 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Alexander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Alexander produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at 2.258. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Alexander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.596 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Alexander's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.119 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Alexander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.547), which ranked third in the field.
- Alexander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Alexander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.334
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.189
|-2.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.065
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.466
|3.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.007
|-0.422
Alexander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+10
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-67-68-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|73-67-75-66
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|73-71-74-73
|+11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|70-66-72
|-2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|78-72-74
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-77-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|70-67-76-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|68-76-71-68
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|69-70-69-75
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|68-67-70-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Alexander as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.