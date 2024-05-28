Tyler Duncan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyler Duncan posted a 56th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last four trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Duncan has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Duncan last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Duncan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|6/9/2022
|MC
|76-66
|+2
|6/6/2019
|60
|69-68-74-70
|+1
|7/26/2018
|17
|71-69-65-70
|-13
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 57th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Duncan has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.157 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Duncan is averaging -1.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 (70th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 146th on TOUR with a mark of -0.355.
- On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56. He has broken par 20.92% of the time (165th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.2
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|65.52%
|61.81%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.56
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.92%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|13.89%
|13.19%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has played 12 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- With 69 points, Duncan currently ranks 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.796.
- Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.135, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 56th in that tournament).
- Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 51st in the field.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.166
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.355
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.029
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.461
|-1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.620
|-1.112
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-68-66-74
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|70-66-73-69
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-66-71-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.