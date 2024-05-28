Tyler Duncan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 57th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.

Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.157 Strokes Gained: Putting.