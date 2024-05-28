PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyler Duncan posted a 56th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last four trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Duncan has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Duncan last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Duncan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC72-74+2
    6/9/2022MC76-66+2
    6/6/20196069-68-74-70+1
    7/26/20181771-69-65-70-13

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan has an average finish of 57th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average finishing position of 57th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Tyler Duncan has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.157 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Duncan is averaging -1.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Duncan .

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.166 (70th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.2 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan ranks 146th on TOUR with a mark of -0.355.
    • On the greens, Duncan has delivered a -0.461 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56. He has broken par 20.92% of the time (165th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.2296.8
    Greens in Regulation %8665.52%61.81%
    Putts Per Round16429.5629.5
    Par Breakers16520.92%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance6013.89%13.19%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has played 12 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he had a 58.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • With 69 points, Duncan currently ranks 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.796.
    • Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.342 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan produced his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Duncan posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.135, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 56th in that tournament).
    • Duncan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked 51st in the field.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1660.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.355-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0290.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.461-1.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.620-1.112

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-74+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-68-66-74-109
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6170-66-73-69-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open2064-67-71-70-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-66-71-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.