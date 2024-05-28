PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Troy Merritt seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He took 50th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2018.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Merritt has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • In 2018, Merritt finished 50th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Merritt's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/26/20185071-68-68-73-8

    Merritt's recent performances

    • Merritt has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging 0.940 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Merritt is averaging 2.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

    • Merritt has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 149th, while his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt sports a 0.039 mark (89th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He has broken par 24.34% of the time (104th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149290.5294.5
    Greens in Regulation %11464.68%62.96%
    Putts Per Round5728.5028.3
    Par Breakers10424.34%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.15%11.42%

    Merritt's best finishes

    • While Merritt has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • Merritt, who has 161 points, currently ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Merritt put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 21st in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.165-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.0390.922
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2360.974
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.1130.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.0032.208

    Merritt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-71-69-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6766-74-71-77E2
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-62-70-67-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4068-71-67-71-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4570-72-70-70+210

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

