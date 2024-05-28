Troy Merritt betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Merritt put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 21st in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 58th.

Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941. He finished 47th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.