Troy Merritt betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Troy Merritt seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He took 50th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2018.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Merritt has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- In 2018, Merritt finished 50th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Merritt's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/26/2018
|50
|71-68-68-73
|-8
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Merritt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Troy Merritt has averaged 294.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging 0.940 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt is averaging 2.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.165 this season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.5 yards) ranks 149th, while his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt sports a 0.039 mark (89th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR, while he ranks 57th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50. He has broken par 24.34% of the time (104th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|290.5
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|64.68%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|57
|28.50
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|104
|24.34%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.15%
|11.42%
Merritt's best finishes
- While Merritt has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- Merritt, who has 161 points, currently ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Merritt's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Merritt put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 21st in the field at 1.639. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.941. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.076.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.899), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.165
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.039
|0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.236
|0.974
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.113
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.003
|2.208
Merritt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-71-69-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|66-74-71-77
|E
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-62-70-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|68-71-67-71
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|70-72-70-70
|+2
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.