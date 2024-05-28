Trace Crowe betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
In his most recent tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Trace Crowe ended the weekend at 9-under, good for a 32nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 looking for a better finish.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Crowe's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Crowe has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Trace Crowe has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Crowe is averaging -0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Crowe is averaging -1.912 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.373 this season, which ranks 30th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Crowe sports a -0.743 mark (174th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 46th on TOUR, while he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.20. He has broken par 26.44% of the time (54th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|298.4
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|62.00%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.20
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|54
|26.44%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|18.22%
|11.48%
Crowe's best finishes
- Crowe, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 36.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Crowe sits 165th in the FedExCup standings with 84 points.
Crowe's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Crowe produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 3.187. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.731 (he finished 25th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Crowe delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.373
|1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.743
|-1.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.319
|-0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.242
|-0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.447
|-1.912
Crowe's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-67
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-69-74
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|69-68-67-70
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
