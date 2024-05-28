Trace Crowe betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Crowe produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking seventh in the field at 3.187. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.

Crowe's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.731 (he finished 25th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Crowe's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.555 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Crowe posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.301 (his best mark this season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished 60th in that tournament.