Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman will compete in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 46th-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Bridgeman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bridgeman has an average finish of 30th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 1.879 in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.277 ranks 144th on TOUR this season, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 70th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.162, while he ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.05%.
- On the greens, Bridgeman has registered a 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26, and he ranks 16th by breaking par 28.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.8
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.05%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.26
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|16
|28.43%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.54%
|13.54%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman has participated in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- With 142 points, Bridgeman currently ranks 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.093 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 6.125 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.021. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.580). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.277
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.162
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.095
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.394
|1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.184
|1.879
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.