Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five events, Bridgeman has an average finish of 30th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman has an average of 1.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.