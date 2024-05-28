Martin Laird betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Martin Laird will compete May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 37th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 5-over at Colonial Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last four trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Laird has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 50th.
- Laird last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Laird's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|6/9/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|6/6/2019
|50
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|7/26/2018
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Martin Laird has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird is averaging 1.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.473 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 159th, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.123 mark (115th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Laird's 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 91st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|288.4
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.40%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.79
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.25%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.16%
|12.35%
Laird's best finishes
- Laird has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Laird has accumulated 171 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.889 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.607 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.473
|-1.780
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.123
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.480
|1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.280
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.164
|1.622
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+5
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.