45M AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Martin Laird will compete May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his most recent tournament he finished 37th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 5-over at Colonial Country Club.

    Latest odds for Laird at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last four trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Laird has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 50th.
    • Laird last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Laird's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC71-75+2
    6/9/2022MC74-69+3
    6/6/20195069-69-72-68-2
    7/26/2018MC71-71-2

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Laird has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Martin Laird has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of 1.183 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird is averaging 1.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.473 this season (166th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.4 yards) ranks 159th, while his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.123 mark (115th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, and his 28.79 putts-per-round average ranks 91st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159288.4292.0
    Greens in Regulation %4067.40%65.74%
    Putts Per Round9128.7928.5
    Par Breakers12823.25%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.16%12.35%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Laird has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • As of now, Laird has accumulated 171 points, which ranks him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.889 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.607 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.
    • Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.473-1.780
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.1230.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green50.4801.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2801.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.1641.622

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+516

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

