Martin Laird betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.889 mark ranked 12th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 5.607 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.943, which ranked 18th in the field). In that event, he finished 54th.