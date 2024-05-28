Matthew NeSmith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that tournament).

NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith posted his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.488, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.