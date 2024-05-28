PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is NeSmith's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • NeSmith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • NeSmith is averaging -0.183 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.799 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 141st, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith has a -0.419 average that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith's -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 29.79 putts per round (172nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141292.3296.1
    Greens in Regulation %5866.37%63.19%
    Putts Per Round17229.7929.3
    Par Breakers15821.35%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.94%13.89%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • As of now, NeSmith has accumulated 112 points, which ranks him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that tournament).
    • NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith posted his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.488, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.016-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.419-2.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.0650.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.208-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.708-1.799

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

