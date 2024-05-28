Matthew NeSmith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is NeSmith's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, NeSmith has an average finish of 40th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- NeSmith hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five starts.
- NeSmith is averaging -0.183 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.799 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.3 yards) ranks 141st, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith has a -0.419 average that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 130th this season, while he averages 29.79 putts per round (172nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|292.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|66.37%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.79
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.35%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.94%
|13.89%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 46.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, NeSmith has accumulated 112 points, which ranks him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.357 (he finished 71st in that tournament).
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.616 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith posted his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.488, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.016
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.419
|-2.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.065
|0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.208
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.708
|-1.799
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
