Tom Whitney betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Whitney has an average finish of 68th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Whitney has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.

Tom Whitney has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Whitney is averaging -1.946 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.