Tom Whitney betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Tom Whitney takes to the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Whitney's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Whitney's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Whitney has an average finish of 68th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Whitney has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
    • Tom Whitney has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney is averaging -1.946 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -4.422 in his past five tournaments.
    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whitney has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247, which ranks 52nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 126th, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney has a -0.055 average that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a putts-per-round average of 29.65, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126294.0296.7
    Greens in Regulation %6966.01%63.19%
    Putts Per Round17029.6529.7
    Par Breakers12623.37%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance15117.32%17.36%

    Whitney's best finishes

    • Whitney has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 82 points, Whitney currently sits 169th in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.929. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134), which ranked 41st in the field.
    • Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2471.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.055-1.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green176-0.612-2.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.350-1.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.770-4.422

    Whitney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-70-75-73-14
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

