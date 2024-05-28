Tom Whitney betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney takes to the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Whitney's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Whitney's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Whitney has an average finish of 68th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Whitney has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of even-par in his last five appearances.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney is averaging -1.946 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of -4.422 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247, which ranks 52nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 126th, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney has a -0.055 average that ranks 102nd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a putts-per-round average of 29.65, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 23.37% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|294.0
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.01%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.65
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.37%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|151
|17.32%
|17.36%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
- With 82 points, Whitney currently sits 169th in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking 10th in the field at 2.929. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.463.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.134), which ranked 41st in the field.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.247
|1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.055
|-1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|176
|-0.612
|-2.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.350
|-1.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.770
|-4.422
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
