50M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tom Kim hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In the past five years, this is Kim's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.647 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 120th, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.074. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.42%.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120294.8298.7
    Greens in Regulation %9065.42%65.56%
    Putts Per Round10628.8828.4
    Par Breakers11424.04%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance11015.31%13.33%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Currently, Kim has 404 points, placing him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.683.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.347 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0350.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.074-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0420.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.0131.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0801.647

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-75+10--
    June 15-18U.S. Open873-68-66-69-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-64-72-65-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open666-65-67-73-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship274-68-68-67-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2464-68-69-72-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1072-72-66-63-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2067-70-72-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open168-68-62-66-20--
    January 4-7The Sentry4568-70-74-66-1416
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1774-66-67-67-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-72-69-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6268-68-70-76-25
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-432

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
