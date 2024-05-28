50M AGO
Tom Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Tom Kim hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last competition.
Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Kim's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Tom Kim has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.266 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.647 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.8 yards) ranks 120th, and his 70% driving accuracy average ranks 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 103rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.074. Additionally, he ranks 90th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.42%.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.8
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|65.42%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|28.88
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|114
|24.04%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.31%
|13.33%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Currently, Kim has 404 points, placing him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.683.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that event, he finished 17th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.347 (he finished 47th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.035
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.074
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.042
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.013
|1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.080
|1.647
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|73-68-66-69
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-64-72-65
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|66-65-67-73
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|74-68-68-67
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|64-68-69-72
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|72-72-66-63
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|67-70-72-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|68-68-62-66
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|68-70-74-66
|-14
|16
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-72-69
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|68-68-70-76
|-2
|5
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-4
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.