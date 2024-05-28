Tom Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.683.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking seventh in the field at 5.429. In that event, he finished 17th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.347 (he finished 47th in that tournament).

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.