Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a 53rd-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Olesen's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Olesen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Thorbjørn Olesen has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen is averaging 1.803 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen is averaging 3.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 (150th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Olesen owns a 0.131 mark (76th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Olesen's 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (95th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|297.6
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|153
|62.30%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|28.82
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.82%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|16.87%
|14.20%
Olesen's best finishes
- Olesen has taken part in 10 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Olesen, who has 108 points, currently ranks 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Olesen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.237. He missed the cut in that event.
- Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.725 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.508.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Olesen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked 16th in the field.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.324
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.131
|1.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.190
|1.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.208
|1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.205
|3.925
Olesen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|10
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|58
|71-79-77-75
|+14
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|71-69-71-61
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|69-71-69-70
|-5
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.