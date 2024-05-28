Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.237. He missed the cut in that event.

Olesen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 3.725 mark, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Olesen's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.508.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Olesen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.