Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.035 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 2.753. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith produced his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.068), which ranked eighth in the field.