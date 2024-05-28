PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Pendrith seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 65th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Pendrith finished 65th (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20236569-72-70-77E

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Pendrith has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
    • Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 1.932 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Pendrith is averaging 3.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 (88th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.9 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.184. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.43%.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has registered a 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He has broken par 27.16% of the time (36th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9310.9312.8
    Greens in Regulation %8965.43%64.58%
    Putts Per Round3028.3127.7
    Par Breakers3627.16%24.65%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.04%12.85%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one win and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
    • Pendrith, who has 889 points, currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.035 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 2.753. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith produced his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.068), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0481.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.184-0.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1990.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.5601.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6233.686

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6077-69-76-76+106
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-70-77E4
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-64-67-73-1755
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship669-66-68-66-1960
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open369-65-65-67-18--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1572-66-67-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship865-68-66-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

