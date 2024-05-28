50M AGO
Taylor Pendrith betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Taylor Pendrith seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 65th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.
Latest odds for Pendrith at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Pendrith finished 65th (with a score of even-par) in his lone appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Pendrith's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
Pendrith's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Pendrith has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five appearances.
- Taylor Pendrith has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 1.932 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pendrith is averaging 3.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 (88th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.9 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pendrith ranks 128th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.184. Additionally, he ranks 89th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.43%.
- On the greens, Pendrith has registered a 0.560 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 13th on TOUR, while he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He has broken par 27.16% of the time (36th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|310.9
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|65.43%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.31
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|36
|27.16%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|14.04%
|12.85%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting one win and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times (50%).
- Pendrith, who has 889 points, currently sits 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pendrith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 4.035 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Pendrith produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 21st in the field at 2.753. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pendrith produced his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.150.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Pendrith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.068), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Pendrith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.048
|1.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.184
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.199
|0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.560
|1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.623
|3.686
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|77-69-76-76
|+10
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-70-77
|E
|4
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-64-67-73
|-17
|55
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|60
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|69-65-65-67
|-18
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|72-66-67-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|65-68-66-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.